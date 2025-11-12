Week 11 of the NFL season is already here, which means the Fantasy Football playoffs are right around the corner. As fantasy managers continue to scramble in setting their rosters for the rest of the season, the kicker position will prove a vital yet overlooked aspect to any successful team.

Luckily, there was no injury news to report from the kicker position in Week 10, always a positive sign moving into the later part of the season. Just two games (Raiders @ Broncos, Eagles @ Packers) were decided by a field goal or less, making for a rather unremarkable week at the position. With the Colts and Saints hitting their bye week, we should see a slight shift atop the weekly rankings.

Aside from top options like Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey and Chargers' Cameron Dicker, we'll take a look at some of the best kicker starts of Week 11 and who can stay on the bench.

Week 11 Fantasy Kickers – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 Kicker Starts:

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@LV) Cameron Dicker, LAC (@JAX) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CIN) Eddy Pineiro, SF (@ARI) Jake Bates, DET (@PHI)

Patriots' K Andy Borregales (vs. NYJ)

New England Patriots' Borreglas didn't have to attempt a field goal in Week 10 against the Buccaneers thanks to his high-powered offense, cashing in on all four of his extra-point attempts. The Patriots are firing on all cylinders and are currently one of the hottest offenses in the league, so Borregales should see an upgrade in all regards as they continue their momentum.

The Patriots draw the New York Jets in Week 11 who allow the most average fantasy points (10.8) to opposing kickers this season. Quarterback Drake Maye should have another field day throwing the ball as the Patriots should have ample scoring opportunities throughout this one, adding to Borregales' appeal in Week 11.

Bengals' K Evan McPherson (@PIT)

In similar fashion to the kicking upgrade on the Patriots' side, the Cincinnati Bengals will draw a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers allowing the second-most points (9.8) on average to fantasy kickers. Furthermore, the last time these two teams squared off in Week 7 saw McPherson's highest-scoring game (17.0 fpts) of the season. Drawing the same matchup here, expect another big day for a Bengals' team averaging 37.7 points per game over their last three.

Vikings' K Will Reichard (vs. CHI)

Vikings' placekicker Will Reichard has been consistent over the last three weeks with totals of 18-5-11-9 fantasy points over his last four games. He's quietly crept into the No. 8 overall ranking on the season and can be seen as a positive start this week against a Chicago Bears' team letting up sizable totals as of late. Look for Reichard to have chances converting despite the possibility of dicey weather in Chicago.

Week 11 Kickers – Sit ‘Em

Packers' K Brandon McManus (@NYG)

In missing his latest game-tying attempt as time expired in Week 10 against the Eagles, Packers' placekicker Brandon McManus has now missed four of his last eight field goal attempts. At 34 years old and a longtime veteran of the league, McManus has also been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout this season and has admittedly not been playing at 100%.

With the history of issue on the MetLife Stadium turf, the Green Bay Packers may stray away from attempting deep field goals and instead opt for fourth down tries, much like they did against the Philadelphia Eagles. Either way, the Packers shouldn't feel too confident in their kicking unit given recent results, downgrading McManus during Week 11.

Bills' K Matt Prater (vs. TB)

The Buffalo Bills could be in for a must-win game at home against Tampa Bay in Week 11 following their Week 10 shocker to the Miami Dolphins. The inclination to go for fourth downs could be there in a close game and the Buccaneers are allowing just 7.8 fantasy points to kickers per game. Furthermore, Prater has surpassed 10.0 fantasy points in a game just once since Week 2, so there's plenty of better options out there heading into a pivotal fantasy Week 11.