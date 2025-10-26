The New York Jets have won their first game of the season, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 on Sunday. Their running game led the way, with dominant games from Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis. It was Hall who threw the final Jets touchdown to give them the lead late in the fourth quarter.

BREECE HALL TO MASON TAYLOR FOR THE TD 🤯 The Jets go up 1 with 1:54 remaining after trailing the Bengals by 15!

Hall took the pitch from Justin Fields and began running toward the end zone. Instead of barreling for his third rushing touchdown of the game, he pulled up and tossed the ball to tight end Mason Taylor. The rookie tight end got his feet in to secure the score on National Tight End Day.

The Jets scored 23 fourth-quarter points to steal the win from the Bengals on Sunday. They went for a two-point conversion on the first two touchdowns of the quarter, cutting Cincinnati's lead to just six points. The second attempt was risky and was originally ruled short, but a review benefited Aaron Glenn and helped give New York the win.

THE JETS HAVE WON! THE JETS HAVE WON! They get the 4th down stop on the Bengals to pick up their first win of the season after starting 0-7!

Breece Hall was sensational once again on Sunday, picking up 133 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards, and four passing yards. His backup, Isaiah Davis, had the best game of his young career as well. After not scoring a touchdown in two consecutive weeks, Justin Fields took the starting job back and thrived.

Fields threw for 244 yards and ran for 31 more in his first win as the Jets quarterback. He was benched at halftime last week and only started this game because of Tyrod Taylor's injury. Now, he hopes that momentum carries through the bye and he can keep the job moving forward.

The Jets are now 1-7 with the bye coming up. After the bye, they face the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland lost to the New England Patriots, 32-13, in Week 8. While the playoff drought is likely to continue, at least the Jets are in the win column.