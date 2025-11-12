Trey Hendrickson’s latest hip update lands like a gut punch for a locker room trying to keep its season alive. The star edge rusher acknowledged he is not where he needs to be physically and that his availability remains a day-to-day proposition, reiterating the standard he holds for his own play and how the injury has tested it. Cincinnati needs its closing burst and rush plan to steady a defense that has bent late in games, but the timeline is still cloudy.

ESPN’s Ben Baby added fresh context this week, noting that Trey Hendrickson, dealing with a hip issue, remains doubtful for Sunday against the Steelers. It is also unclear if he will practice at all, with head coach Zac Taylor saying the team will monitor him as the week unfolds.

That doubt cuts two ways. Pittsburgh’s protection has been more disciplined of late, and without Hendrickson’s pocket-collapsing presence, Lou Anarumo’s group may have to manufacture pressure with simulated looks and ask the back end to hold up longer.

Cincinnati’s calculus does not change much schematically. If Hendrickson sits, expect more Sam Hubbard on true pass downs and a heavier rotation for Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy to chase snaps off the edge.

The Bengals can still win with four if they win first down and force predictable protections, but the margin thins without their most efficient finisher. Offensively, the mandate is complementary football that shortens fields and keeps the rush fresh into the fourth quarter.

The standings sharpen the stakes. At 3-6, Cincinnati cannot afford another divisional misstep. The Steelers’ offense has been volatile, yet their run game can salt away a lead if the Bengals fail to finish drives. Hendrickson’s availability often swings hidden yardage on third down and two minutes, the moments where this rivalry typically turns.

Recent history also complicates the decision. Hendrickson first hurt the hip in Week 6, missed a game, then aggravated it, a pattern that argues for caution even as the desperation meter rises. If the medical staff keeps him in bubble wrap for one more weekend, Cincinnati must get splash plays from the young rushers and steal a possession with a takeaway.

The most immediate temperature check is simple. If Hendrickson can log even a limited practice by Friday, the door opens a crack. If not, Cincinnati’s best path is a low-error blueprint that leans on field position, red zone efficiency, and a pass rush by committee.

Bengals’ post-bye signals were mixed. Zac Taylor labeled Hendrickson doubtful for Pittsburgh despite the extra rest, reinforcing that the hip remains stubborn and that any return is more likely tied to how he responds to incremental work than to the calendar.