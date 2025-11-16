The Cincinnati Bengals' defense has been absolutely terrible this season. Most of the blame for Cincinnati's struggles this season has been pinned on their inability to stop opposing offenses. It's just been a terrible season for the Bengals, who already lost Joe Burrow for most of the season and Trey Hendrickson recently.

Well, the Bengals are set to get reinforcements soon. Burrow has already been activating and is starting to join practices again. However, Hendrickson might take a little longer to return. The star defensive end will miss their Week 11 game once again with what is now being called a core muscle injury.

“Hendrickson, listed with a hip injury, is specifically dealing with what used to be called a sports hernia but is now described as a core muscle injury, sources say,” Ian Rapoport wrote for NFL.com. “While placing Hendrickson on injured reserve, which would sideline him a minimum of four games, has been a consideration, the current hope from all parties is to rehab and get back on the field as soon as possible and safely. Surgery following the season is possible, though Hendrickson would like to put that off as long as possible to play.”

Hendrickson is by far the Bengals' best defender. He led the NFL last season in sacks and has been a force to be reckoned with for opposing offensive lines. Without Hendrickson, Cincinnati hasn't been able to generate any meaningful members against opposing quarterbacks. That, in turn, has exposed the Bengals' linebackers and defensive backs' inability to tackle receivers.

That's the primary reason why the Bengals surrendered 39 points to the lowly New York Jets and 47 points to the Chicago Bears. Even with the offense scoring in the mid-to-high 30s, Cincinnati's awful defense has been the best defense against their high-octane offense. Hendrickson might return later than expected, but their defense has to step up without their star.