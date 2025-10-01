It feels like the pain will never end in Cincinnati when it comes to the quarterback position on the Bengals. Having a superstar at the position does not come often, and while they contain one in Joe Burrow, he has been injured often. The hope is that he can return as soon as possible to give the Bengals a boost to the playoffs. After missing the postseason last year, if they were to miss it again with this roster, they would be in a lot of trouble.

The Bengals are 2-2. They began 2-0 with wins against the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before losing to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos last Monday night. Jake Browning has been at quarterback ever since Burrow injured his toe against the Jags.

On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor talked to the media and remains confident in Browning at quarterback when asked if there should be a quarterback competition right now.

“I don’t,” Taylor responded. “I think with every position, we are always assessing. That is Duke's job; that is the personnel department. They do a great job of that and presenting options for when Joe (Burrow) went down, of other guys we could bring in the room as well. We thoroughly assess that. I have a ton of confidence in Jake (Browning), I'm unwavering from that. I have seen the best in Jake, and I know we can do a great job of supporting him to where he can go win the games for us. I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning.”

The Bengals host a great Detroit Lions team on Sunday afternoon. It's a 4:25 start time for the Bengals, and they hope to improve to 3-2 on the season with an upset win. The hope is that both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can get it going, as they both have struggled to start the season (to their standards).