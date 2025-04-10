As the saga between the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson continues with speculation around them giving the star a contract extension or trading him, all eyes are set on the NFL Draft for a possible deal. While there has been reported poor communication between the Bengals and Hendrickson, there are some who wonder what a possible trade could look like and how much a team would give.

This was speculated by ESPN insiders who answered the question “Could Trey Hendrickson be involved in a draft-day trade for the Bengals' first-round pick?” in a recent column. This would lead to an answer from Ben Baby who mentioned that while both sides want a new contract, Cincinnati would want a first-round pick, though that's described as a “steep ask.”

“The Bengals are still working through Hendrickson's request to get a new contract,” Baby wrote. “Ideally, Cincinnati would retain Hendrickson for at least another season. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said the franchise hopes it can find a middle ground on a potential new extension that both sides could stomach. But a first-round pick for Hendrickson might be a steep ask based on how things shook out after free agency.”

Bengals could look to DE in NFL Draft with Trey Hendrickson situation

While some with the Bengals are being patient on the situation with Hendrickson, there is no doubt clarity is crucial in a time like this. There could be some uncertainty after Cincinnati gave big extensions to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins where some question the money aspect in giving Hendricions, last season's sack leader, what he wants.

“What we're hearing about the Bengals' draft: With the lucrative extensions of wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason and the uncertainty surrounding Hendrickson, the Bengals are expected to devote most of their six picks to drafting and developing defensive players,” Jordan Reid said. “Edge rusher and defensive tackle are the most likely targets in Round 1. But don't be surprised if they go for a guard on Day 2. They need a starter there, with Tate Ratledge (Georgia) and Miles Frazier (LSU) being two players who project well in Cincinnati's system.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport would speak on the hangups with a possible Hendrickson trade being the first-round pick as and the reluctance in general to deal the star.

“The Bengals are gonna demand a lot, probably even a first-round draft pick to trade Trey Hendrickson. That deal has not come about. They have tried, plenty of people have talked, [and] there's been for sure interest, that trade has not happened yet, in part because the Bengals don't really want to trade him.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Making sense of #Bengals drama, after Katie Blackburn spoke to local reporters and Trey Hendrickson responded on @PatMcAfeeShow about his contract situation.

The Bengals look to improve after finishing 9-8 last season which put them third in the AFC North.