The Cincinnati Bengals have already had quite an eventful offseason. Cincinnati handed out two monster contract extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They also saw veteran Sam Hubbard retire from the NFL. The next shoe to drop could be a Trey Hendrickson extension.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opened up about the situation surrounding Trey Hendrickson ahead of the NFL's Annual League Meeting.

“Trey's been a big part of our team,” Taylor said on Monday via ESPN's Ben Baby. “We want to work through it with him and his agent. We'll just see where it goes.”

Taylor added that it has been a “patient communication process” between Hendrickson and the Bengals.

Hendrickson is seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension after logging back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons for the Bengals. In fact, Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 season.

Hendrickson is currently on the last year of his current contract, which has a $18.67 million cap hit in 2025.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a vocal supporter of Trey Hendrickson getting paid this offseason.

Hopefully the Bengals do whatever they can to keep Hendrickson in Cincinnati for the rest of his professional career.

Trey Hendrickson trade talks ‘appear dead' after recent Bengals extensions

It appears that the Bengals are fully committed to retaining Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that trade talks related to Hendrickson appears to have stalled. This suggests that Cincinnati will focus on extending Hendrickson this offseason.

“The idea of a trade appears dead,” Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“The organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal with [Hendrickson]… After talking to multiple people involved, they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table,” Schultz added.

Cincinnati previously gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier in March.

“Now it really becomes, can both sides reach a fair agreement. Can they come together and find a number that works for not only Trey but obviously the organization,” Schultz concluded.

Hendrickson should command a contract north of $30 million per season on the open market. If the Bengals do extend Hendrickson, they will have committed a ton of money to their core players.

It will be interesting to see how, and when, this situation finally resolves itself.