The Cincinnati Bengals broke precedent this offseason by giving monstrous contract extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Another one of their stars is hoping to grab a long-term extension of their own before the season starts. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is looking for a contract extension and is not happy with the organization. He took aim at coach Zac Taylor over a text he got from the coach about his holdout.

“A little bit transpired between me and Zac,” Hendrickson said, per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Cincy. “We’ve tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process it’s becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or [however] many days it is, that if I don’t show up, I will be fine, alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.”

Handrickson continued, “With the lack of communication post draft made it imminently clear to my party…that I had inform that this might not work out. I don’t think it was necessary. I think we should have all hoped for the best until proven otherwise. Other things have transpired like the importance of me being here in OTAs doesn’t seem to be respected. I think I’ve carried a lot of respect. I don’t mean to insinuate anything about anyone’s character. But that was disappointing. I think that was the word of the offseason. We gave it all our all under Lou’s defense, and we did fall short. That’s about being a man, too, is standing up.”

Hendrickson is under contract for 2025 at $18.67 million. After that, he will be an unrestricted free agent at 31 years old. He has said he wants to be a Bengal but will not play under his current contract. Will the Bengals and Hendrickson get it done?