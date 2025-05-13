The Cincinnati Bengals have had a busy offseason. Cincinnati handed out a pair of huge contract extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Now Bengals fans want the team to follow through by extending Trey Hendrickson to a long-term deal. Unfortunately, negotiations have not gone well and no progress has been made yet.

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson made an appearance at Cincinnati's rookie minicamp on Tuesday, per a video from The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Before Bengals fans get too excited, Hendrickson did not show up to participate in practice. In the video, Hendrickson is clearly wearing street clothes, indicating that he will not practice on Tuesday.

Instead, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Hendrickson is in town to speak with the media about his contract situation. Pelissero made sure to note that no breakthrough in negotiations has taken place.

Hendrickson spent 25 minutes talking with reporters and used the work “disappointed” often according to Dehner.

Hendrickson also dropped a huge bombshell during that interview. When asked if he will play on his current contract, Hendrickson simply replied “no.”

Hendrickson put himself back into the spotlight on Monday, releasing a statement expressing his frustration about negotiations with Cincinnati.

Hendrickson claimed that “no communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft.” He argued that he wants a resolution as quickly as possible, but “that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

He said that his statement from Monday was “provoked”, presumably by Cincinnati's radio silence on a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport believes a Bengals' Trey Hendrickson trade is still unlikely

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport does not believe the Bengals will trade Trey Hendrickson, despite his recent statement.

Rapoport argued on The Pat McAfee Show that if the Bengals wanted to trade Hendrickson, they probably would have done so already. They likely would have completed a trade before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rapaport did not that offseason trades are not impossible, but very unlikely.

“Not that trades can’t happen after the draft, we literally saw one happen last week, a huge trade last week,” Rapoport said, referencing the George Pickens trade. “But generally trades usually happen before the draft or like around cut down day, when there is literally no other time to get something done and a team says, this is not going to happen lets just trade.”

Ultimately, Hendrickson's contract dispute could easily drag on throughout the summer.