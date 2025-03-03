The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a pivotal free agency and draft season, arguably the most crucial in franchise history. With star quarterback Joe Burrow fresh off an MVP-caliber season, the team must prioritize securing long-term deals for both wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase have resumed contract extension talks after failing to reach a deal in 2024. However, negotiations appear to be stalled, as both sides remain “far apart,” according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. While the Bengals have made an offer, the divide between them and Chase remains substantial.

Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Higgins in 2024 and could do so again in 2025. However, this season marks their final opportunity to strike a long-term deal with Chase before he becomes eligible for the tag in 2026, as he’s currently playing on his fifth-year option.

Ja’Marr Chase dominated the 2024 season, leading the NFL with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns. The Bengals had an opportunity to secure him long-term before his Triple Crown-winning campaign but chose to let him complete his fourth and final year under his rookie deal, relying on the fifth-year option.

The Cincinnati Bengals facing a tough decision

The Bengals now face the challenge of not only extending Chase and re-signing Higgins but also securing Trey Hendrickson, the league's sack leader, who has requested either an extension or a trade. Had they locked in Chase before the season, they could have saved a significant amount. Now, they'll have to pay the price.

Chase remains the Bengals’ top priority, but they must also decide on Higgins and Hendrickson. Reports indicate that if they can’t reach agreements with all three, Hendrickson could be the “odd man out.” With a dominant pass rusher like Hendrickson being crucial, the Bengals may prioritize his contract over Higgins, who is more of a luxury than a necessity.

The NFL's highest-paid wide receiver is Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, who secured a four-year, $140 million extension with $88.7 million fully guaranteed, a $36.9 million signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $35 million. To keep Chase, the Bengals will likely need to offer a deal closer to $40 million per year, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Chase’s contract negotiations remain a concern, especially with his history of offseason holdouts. If talks don’t progress, he could hold out again, jeopardizing the Bengals’ start to the season. With Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson also seeking extensions, Cincinnati must navigate a difficult financial situation.