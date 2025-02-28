The Cincinnati Bengals have entered a pivotal offseason in which the team faces difficult decisions with multiple key players needing to get paid. Wideout Ja’Marr Chase is going to get his bag after playing out the fourth year of his rookie deal. But what about his running mate Tee Higgins?

Joe Burrow has been vocal about his desire for the team to retain both of the talented receivers and he’s optimistic the Bengals can pay Chase and Higgins. While it remains to be seen if Cincinnati will keep Higgins in town, Bengals' offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher made it clear the team values Burrow’s opinion.

“We have implicit trust in Joe… He’s earned a position within the organization that his opinions and what he thinks we should do needs to be accounted for and valued. And I think we’re doing that,” Pitcher said via Bengals reporter Olivia Ray on X.

“We have a plan going into this offseason. We understand the caliber of player that we have and how important these guys have been to us… When you have a known commodity, I think that’s where sometimes it's a little bit callous to just say, ‘Well, there's other guys that can do this, this and this that I’ve seen this person do.' Well, you just don’t know. You're introducing a degree of unknown that is hard to solve for,” Pitcher added, regarding replacing Higgins with another wideout.

Burrow wants the Bengals to keep their dynamic WR duo

The Bengals have consistently said the right things when discussing players on expiring deals. But it seems as if the lip service is wearing a bit thin lately. Higgins recently responded to Zach Taylor’s comments about wanting to keep the wideout with an emoji indicating that he believes the coach is lying.

While Higgins' future with the team remains uncertain, Chase will get his extension. After agitating for a new deal prior to the 2024 season, the talented receiver went out and won the triple crown, forcing the Bengals to back up the Brinks truck.

But with big money invested in Burrow and Chase, will Cincinnati be able to offer Higgins his market value? The wideout would likely fetch a four-year, $100+ million contact in free agency.

Burrow had the greatest, least memorable season in NFL history last year. The fifth-year veteran put together his best campaign as a passer in an MVP-caliber effort. But the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs, despite stringing together five straight wins to close out the season.

Now the team faces the possibility of breaking up perhaps the best receiver duo in the league. Not to mention NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson is seeking an extension as well. The decisions the team makes this offseason will shape the direction of the franchise for years to come.