The Cincinnati Bengals know they are staring down a make-or-break 2025 season. With one of the most explosive passing attacks in football and a generational quarterback in Joe Burrow, the Bengals can’t afford to waste another year on the fringe of contention. Sure, they made headlines by securing their star receivers. However, glaring holes remain on both sides of the ball. One move could be the difference between another playoff miss and a return to AFC supremacy: locking down their most productive defensive player to a long-term extension.

Offseason Recap

The Bengals did pretty well in the offseason, even though they did little to actually improve their roster. Cincinnati took care of some much-needed business by extending standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Now, the Bengals probably should have gotten deals with both receivers done a year ago. Still, it's better late than never. The extensions should appease quarterback Burrow. He lobbied hard for the Bengals to bring back both of his two favorite targets.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati didn't extend every key contributor who was due a new deal this offseason. Pass-rusher and reigning NFL sacks leader Trey Hendrickson is entering a contract year. His lack of a new deal has seemingly created a strained relationship.

Yes, making Burrow happy and keeping one of the league's best passing attacks intact is good for business. That said, Cincinnati's unwillingness to invest heavily in its defense is problematic. The team's 25th-ranked defense prevented the Bengals from making the playoffs last season. Their solution was to fire coordinator Lou Anarumo and replace him with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Bengals did use their top two draft selections on defenders. That said, first-round pick Shemar Stewart is an unpolished boom-or-bust prospect. He may not contribute right away. Adding Lucas Patrick and rookie third-round pick Dylan Fairchild isn't enough to give Burrow top-tier protection, too.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Cincinnati Bengals move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

Extend Hendrickson Already

The single best move Cincinnati can make before training camp is simple: sign Hendrickson to an extension. It’s the move that can stabilize the defense and restore organizational momentum.

The urgency here is amplified by the retirement of veteran Sam Hubbard and the ongoing absence of top pick Stewart. He has yet to join the team due to a dispute over training camp bonuses. That leaves the Bengals perilously thin on the edge. Hendrickson knows that, and he also knows his value.

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season. He earned All-Pro honors in the process. He’s at the peak of his powers. As such, this is not a situation that calls for cold math. It calls for decisive action.

Yes, Hendrickson has been vocal about the lack of communication from the front office. That friction has raised questions about whether a deal can even get done. However, recent developments suggest the door is still open.

Encouraging Signs Behind the Scenes

Article Continues Below

In a recent social media post, Hendrickson was spotted training with Patrick Coyne at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash. That's just outside Cincinnati. It’s the same gym frequented by Burrow, Drew Sample, and other Bengals players. This isn’t just about staying in shape; it’s a signal.

Hendrickson’s presence in the tri-state area ahead of camp shows a level of professionalism that contradicts any narrative of a player trying to force his way out. More importantly, reports indicate that communication between the Bengals and Hendrickson’s camp has resumed. It may not mean a deal is imminent. However, it’s a step in the right direction.

This is an opportunity Cincinnati simply can’t fumble. Hendrickson isn’t just a sack artist. The guy is a tone-setter. He brings a relentless motor and accountability that every elite defense needs. Extending Hendrickson would send a message to the rest of the locker room: we take care of our own.

Why the Time Is Now

There’s no reason to drag this out. The Bengals are currently projected to have ample c

ap flexibility moving forward, especially with structured deals for Burrow, Chase, and Higgins. Financially, this is a manageable decision. Culturally, it’s a critical one.

If Cincinnati lets Hendrickson walk or allows the situation to spiral further, it risks destabilizing a unit that’s already on shaky ground. New coordinator Al Golden needs established stars to anchor his transition, and there’s no better foundation than a proven edge rusher in his prime.

Final Word

The Bengals can’t afford another season defined by missed opportunities. They’ve done the hard work of securing their offensive nucleus, but now it’s time to balance the ledger. Signing Trey Hendrickson to a well-deserved extension is the perfect move to solidify this roster before training camp. Anything less, and Cincinnati risks watching its championship window start to close.