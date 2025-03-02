The Cincinnati Bengals have flirted with contention in recent seasons. However, their 2024 campaign served as a harsh reality check—reminding them that the NFL doesn’t grant second chances. Despite fielding one of the league’s most talented rosters, a mix of injuries, inconsistency, and a brutally competitive AFC North left them on the outside looking in when the postseason arrived. Now, with the 2025 offseason in full swing, the Bengals face a pivotal decision regarding their roster construction.

A Year of Costly Mistakes

For the Bengals, missing the playoffs with an MVP-caliber quarterback was nothing short of an organizational failure. Joe Burrow played at an elite level. However, Cincinnati still fell short. The biggest issue was a defense that collapsed under coordinator Lou Anarumo. That ultimately led to his dismissal. In response, the Bengals turned to Al Golden in hopes of revitalizing a struggling unit.

Contract management at the wide receiver position has also created a complicated financial dilemma. The Bengals failed to secure Ja’Marr Chase with a long-term extension before the 2024 season. Now, re-signing Chase will cost the team significantly more. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins played on the franchise tag in 2024. He will receive the non-exclusive tag again in 2025, which could allow another team to negotiate a long-term deal with him. If Higgins leaves, the Bengals could potentially receive two first-round picks in return. That said, losing a top-tier receiver would be a major setback for the offense.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Tee Higgins Dilemma

The Bengals enter the 2025 offseason with $46.2 million in cap space. However, their financial outlook is complicated by looming contract extensions for Higgins and Chase, as well as edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Sure, bolstering the defense—after finishing 28th in success rate and 20th in expected points allowed per play—remains a priority. That said, the Bengals' most pressing decision revolves around Higgins' future.

Higgins delivered a stellar contract year, earning a career-high 88.3 PFF receiving grade while posting an impressively low 2.7 percent drop rate. Alongside Chase, Cincinnati’s receiving corps ranked as the league’s eighth-best unit. They helped propel the offense into borderline top-five territory.

Cincinnati should use the franchise tag on Higgins for a second consecutive season. Yes, letting him walk in free agency would free up cap space to spread across the roster. Still, the Bengals have remained steadfast in their desire to retain him. If Higgins departs, wide receiver would instantly become one of Cincinnati’s top needs—alongside defensive line, safety, and offensive guard.

The Argument for Trading Tee Higgins

According to league sources, Higgins’ camp is bracing for the franchise tag. If he were to hit free agency, he’d be the top wide receiver available. Despite that, Bengals are expected to tag him before the March 4 deadline.

Last year, Cincinnati tagged Higgins but never made serious progress on a long-term deal. He was the only franchise-tagged player in the NFL who didn’t sign an extension before the season. This offseason feels different. Sources indicate that the Bengals genuinely intend to secure him on a multi-year contract.

Historically, however, Cincinnati has a track record of franchise-tagged players departing the following season. Sure, the tag itself provides a temporary solution. That said, a tag-and-trade scenario may be the more prudent long-term play.

Chase is on track to become the highest-paid non-quarterback on offense in the league. With the Bengals' defense performing at a bottom-tier level last season, offloading their top pass rusher isn’t an option.

Higgins is a high-caliber receiver who would command significant trade interest. The truth is he isn’t indispensable—especially when considering the financial implications. Paying two receivers north of $30 million per year would severely hinder Cincinnati’s ability to rebuild its defense.

The Ideal Higgins Trade

Bengals Receive:

2025 first-round pick (No. 5 overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive:

WR Tee Higgins

2025 fourth-round pick

We like the Jacksonville Jaguars as the ideal dancing partner for the Bengals on the trading floor. This kind of deal would ensure the Bengals receive premium draft capital rather than losing him for nothing in 2026.

For Cincy, this trade scenario would be a home run. Landing the No. 5 overall pick would allow them to draft Higgins’ successor, with Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan being a potential target. Additionally, holding onto the No. 17 pick gives them the flexibility to reinforce their defense in the first round.

For Jacksonville, this move accelerates their offensive firepower. With no sure-fire superstar available at No. 5, the Jaguars may prefer acquiring a proven wide receiver to help quarterback Trevor Lawrence return to Pro Bowl form. Adding Higgins would give Jacksonville one of the more dynamic passing attacks in the AFC.

Given the premium cost of a top-five selection, the Jaguars would likely push to include a mid-round pick from Cincinnati in what would be a blockbuster exchange.

Final Thoughts

The Bengals find themselves at a pivotal crossroads this offseason, and the decision regarding Tee Higgins will shape their trajectory for years to come. While keeping Higgins would maintain one of the league’s most dangerous receiving duos, financial realities and roster needs make a trade the more pragmatic choice. Moving Higgins for a top-five pick not only secures Cincinnati’s ability to draft his replacement but also allows them to address their glaring defensive deficiencies. If the Bengals want to maximize Joe Burrow’s prime and remain a legitimate Super Bowl contender, they must strike the perfect balance between maintaining an elite offense and fortifying a defense that let them down in 2024. A well-executed Higgins trade could be the key to unlocking the next phase of their championship window.