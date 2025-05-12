Despite paying both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals are seemingly reluctant to ink star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a new contract.

Hendrickson issued a statement to ESPN today in which he criticized the Bengals for their contract offers before the draft and not actively negotiating an extension following the draft.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft,” Hendrickson said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. “The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson, who will turn 31 this season, is set to make $16 million this season before he hits unrestricted free agency next offseason. While it has not been confirmed, reports have indicated the Bengals have offered Hendrickson a deal worth around $30 million per year. Based on Hendrickson's wording, it is unclear if the “vision” comment is a disagreement on the pay and/or length of the extension.

Hendrickson's age is likely the biggest factor in the Bengals dragging their proverbial feet on whether or not to give him a lucrative and long-term extension. Other top edge rushers who signed new deals over the past few seasons were notably younger than Hendrickson; Myles Garrett, the oldest of that bunch and who signed a four-year, $160 million extension, is a little over a year younger than Hendrickson.

Cincinnati, long considered to be one of the cheapest franchises in the NFL, broke from tradition to sign quarterback Joe Burrow and the Chase-Higgs wide receiver duo to deals worth in excess of $550 million combined. Still, it remains to be seen whether Hendrickson will remain in Cincinnati.