The Cleveland Browns have a confident Jerry Jeudy heading into the 2025 NFL season, coming off an impressive debut season in The Land.

The 26-year-old wide receiver is coming off a career-best season in which he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games, which helped earn him his first Pro Bowl selection.

Jeudy told reporters at training camp that he’s confident in taking another step forward after a focused offseason of hard work.

“I just want to be better than I was last year, and I just want to win while doing it,” Jeudy said (h/t Scott Petrak of BrownsZone). “Every year, I’m going to always think and believe that I can always be better than the year prior. I worked hard towards that during the offseason and even during the season. So hopefully that happens, and I got extreme confidence that will happen.”

Cleveland’s offense was statistically the worst in the league in 2024, averaging just 15.2 points per game and allowing 66 sacks while starting four different quarterbacks.

Amidst the instability, Jeudy emerged as a rare bright spot. His 90 receptions set a single-season team record and were the most of his five-year NFL career, surpassing his previous high of 67 with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He also recorded a team-high 1,229 receiving yards and became the only Browns receiver to cross the 1,000-yard mark last season.

Acquired from Denver in March 2024 for fifth- and sixth-round picks, Jeudy quickly signed a three-year, $58 million extension with $41 million guaranteed. His production justified the Browns' investment, especially after a performance for the ages in Week 13 against his former team. Jeudy torched the Broncos for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown, setting a league record for most receiving yards by a player against his former team.

Though Jeudy reached new heights in 2024, his catch rate stood at just 63.6%, ranking 131st among qualified receivers. He also recorded nine drops, tied for the second most in the NFL in 2024.

Jeudy, one of only three Browns receivers with at least five years of NFL experience, has also taken on a leadership role. Surrounded by rookies and younger teammates, he’s become a veteran presence in the locker room, mentoring players and offering guidance on route running and separation techniques.

Entering his sixth season, Jeudy has totaled 301 receptions for 4,282 yards and 15 touchdowns over 74 career games. If Cleveland can stabilize its quarterback situation in 2025, Jeudy’s extreme confidence could lead to even greater production this season.