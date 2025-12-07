The Cleveland Browns witnessed Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy confront one another last Sunday. This time their latest link up resulted in a 60-yard touchdown connection against the Tennessee Titans.

Looks like the viral argument is an afterthought. Sanders described how “exciting” Sunday's moment was.

“It was truly exciting to be able to connect with him,” Sanders began via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram. “Because I know the season hasn't gone the way he wanted it this year.”

Sanders added how the touchdown manifested a “peace and happiness” moment for the WR.

“So, one decision from me could bring so much joy in his life and be able to help the team out overall. That brings you peace and happiness,” Sanders said.

How Shedeur Sanders/Jerry Jeudy connection fared for Browns

Cleveland, however, took the 31-29 defeat at the hands of the Cam Ward-led Titans. This AFC matchup pit two of the more polarizing and hype NFL Draft QBs against one another.

Sanders, though, wound up outdueling Ward statistically — hitting 364 yards with three touchdowns. Tennessee picked off Sanders once during the game.

Jeudy wasn't the lead wideout on the afternoon. Harold Fannin Jr. took that title by catching eight passes for 114 yards and scoring once.

The former Alabama WR and first rounder, however, wasn't ignored by Sanders. He grabbed three receptions for 76 yards and averaged an astonishing 25.3 yards per catch.

Their head coach got ripped by fans, though, during a questionable two-point conversion try by the Browns. Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski opted to take Sanders out of the huddle and go for a trick play. But that play failed and ultimately helped decide the outcome.

Regardless, Sanders and Jeudy looked to be in better spirits around each other's presence.