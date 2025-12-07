The Cleveland Browns are down 31-29 to the Tennessee Titans with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. It's a closely fought contest, as the club hopes to earn its fourth win of the season. Unfortunately, Cleveland lost star cornerback Denzel Ward to a calf injury.

Ward, who is 28 years old, was officially ruled out not long after exiting the game, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle Telegram and Medina Gazette. It's not clear how serious the injury is, as the Browns will have to evaluate Ward's calf in the coming days.

“Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out with calf injury.”

With Ward out of the contest, the Browns have D'Angelo Ross stepping into the starting position. That means the cornerback position is being manned by Ross, Tyson Campbell, and Sam Webb. Meanwhile, Myles Harden and Christopher Edmonds are playing the nickel position.

Denzel Ward is viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Not having him in the lineup certainly hurts the Browns' defense. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious, and he can bounce back in Week 15. He has not missed a single game so far this season, as the four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 34 combined tackles (37 solo), eight pass deflections, and one interception.

Cleveland's defense has played rather well throughout this season, with the offense seemingly struggling. However, fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has flashed potential, as the Browns' quarterback has played well against the Titans on Sunday. But the future of Sanders remains unclear, as there is a possibility the franchise looks for a quarterback in next year's draft.