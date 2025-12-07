Following an early score from Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns found themselves in a surprising hole early in Week 14. After a few unsuccessful drives, Shedeur Sanders finally gave them the lead with a dart to Jerry Jeudy just before halftime.

Sanders found tight end David Njoku earlier for his first score of the game to cut into the lead. He reached the end zone through the air for a second time with arguably the best throw of his career to Jeudy over the middle of the field.

Jeudy's post route gave him a step beyond Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., who came up short on a desperation tackle attempt and watched the wideout trot into the end zone.

Shedeur Sanders finds Jerry Jeudy for a 60-yard Browns TD! 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/Y7iLUTZ6pa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jeudy summersaulted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the year, both coming since the Browns' Week 9 bye. The 60-yard completion also marked Jeudy's longest reception of the year, topping a 39-yard catch and fumble in Week 12.

Sanders now has a touchdown in three consecutive games since making his first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. His strike to Jeudy marks his first career game with multiple touchdown passes.

After a slow start to the season, Jeudy has shown signs of life over the last month. The six-year veteran entered Week 14 averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game over his last four games, since his zero-catch dud in Week 8.

Although the Browns are still just 3-9 on the year, they are 1-1 in two games with Sanders starting. The fifth-round pick has given the team's passing a new life after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt through six starts.