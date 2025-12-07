On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns hit the field at home for an AFC matchup against the Tennessee Titans. It was the third straight start for rookie Shedeur Sanders, who took over the quarterback job from Dillon Gabriel last month and has not looked back since.

The Brownd didn't get off to a great start to this game, falling behind 14-3 early, but things began to change in the second quarter when Sanders found tight end David Njoku in the end zone for a touchdown pass.

Unfortunately, Njoku also appeared to hurt his knee on the play.

Shedeur Sanders ➡️ David Njoku for the Browns TD! pic.twitter.com/883y7hB6SX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Later, the Browns would report on X, formerly Twitter, that Njoku “is questionable with a knee injury” to return to the game.

Article Continues Below

Overall, Njoku has been thought of by many to be somewhat of a security blanket for Sanders as he gets his NFL career underway, able to provide a veteran presence down the field who knows how to find seams in defenses.

While the Browns' season overall has been lost, with the team having no realistic path to playoff contention at this point, the team will still want to help Sanders develop as much as possible over these last few weeks to decide if he is their guy moving forward.

The fact that Njoku was listed as questionable to return to the game, and not outright ruled out, was certainly an encouraging sign.

In any case, up next for the Browns is a road game against the upstart Chicago Bears next week at 1:00 pm ET.