On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns continued their losing season with a narrow home loss to the Tennessee Titans in a game that went down to the wire. It was another start for Shedeur Sanders, who had his best game so far, completing 23 of his 42 pass attempts, good for a whopping 364 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception.

With Deshaun Watson recently returning to Browns practice, some have wondered if he might compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job over the final few weeks of the season.

However, recently, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that this is not the case.

“Sanders is the starter for the rest of the season,” reported Zac Jackson of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better…I feel good about where his development is heading,” said Stefanski.

Sanders has indeed seemed to improve every week since he was thrust into the starting quarterback role in place of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Sanders has certainly seized the opportunity, generating excitement within the fanbase and backing that up on the field for the most part so far, especially during Sunday's performance against the Titans, albeit not against the best defense in the NFL.

If Sanders can continue playing at this level for the final few weeks of the season, Cleveland fans will suddenly have something to be very excited about moving forward despite a bleak outlook for most of the 2025 campaign.

The Browns will next hit the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.