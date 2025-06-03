Deion Sanders got brutally honest about how teams viewed Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft. The Colorado star QB was phenomenal during his college career and, by all accounts, looks to be one of the top prospects heading into the draft. Sanders, however, dropped significantly over the three days and ended up being selected by the Browns in the fifth round.

Now, Shedeur has a tremendous opportunity ahead of him as QB1 is very much up for grabs in Cleveland. Still, in a recent interview, Deion explained why he was surprised by the narratives surrounding his son that caused him to fall as much as he did.

Deion Sanders on the negative pre-draft reporting regarding his son Shedeur: “They wanna create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that’s (never) done anything wrong… “Anybody who knows my son understands he’s a professional. He’s going to… pic.twitter.com/1wFvfXdIGr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Browns are looking to rebound after a trying 2024 season

Shedeur is walking into a franchise desperate for stability at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is still recovering from an Achilles tear and will likely miss this upcoming season. And even when the three-time Pro Bowler was healthy, Cleveland struggled significantly in the passing attack. The competition for the starting job is currently between four players: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders. Early indications are that Shedeur is thriving in camp so far, even though Flacco or Pickett will likely get the job at first.

Still, as the season goes on, it's a safe bet that Sanders will eventually see the field, which is a terrific opportunity for a rookie quarterback. The Browns are looking to bounce back from a 3-14 season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has brought stability to the franchise, leading Cleveland to two postseason appearances during his five years. Returning to the playoffs will not be easy in a crowded AFC North, but this Browns' roster is still very talented.

Overall, despite his fall, Shedeur is entering a great situation in Cleveland. Should the 23-year-old live up the hype he was given by scouts and analysts in the build up to the NFL Draft, he will eventually be the Browns' franchise quarterback.