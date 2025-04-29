The Cleveland Browns made a noteworthy move by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Sheduer Sanders to strengthen their QB lineup. However, much of the discussion around him has focused on his unexpected drop in the draft compared to earlier projections. Many mock drafts had him going in the first and second round, with reporting linking him to several teams high on his skills and football IQ.

But, his slide to the fifth round of the NFL draft left fans and media members alike searching for answers. Boomer Esiason took to his radio show on WFAN to give a bit of an explanation as to why Sanders was “wiped from draft boards” in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

“When you listen to this kid talk prior or at the combine about ‘if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around.’ I mean he’s very high on himself and I think he was very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said. “And I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘take him off, I don’t want that guy, I don’t want this, I don’t want this kind of entitled person on our team.’”

Esiason is referring to Sanders's comments about being a culture changer for an organization, comments that could surely give the perception of an inflated sense of self-worth.

“That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do — don't get me,” Sanders said in February. “If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture — don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me.”

Although Sanders has been picked up by the Browns, the perception of him as “entitled” is likely to persist until his performance on the field shifts the narrative.