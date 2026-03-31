The Cleveland Browns have plenty of questions to answer heading into next season, most notably revolving around who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2026. Rookie Shedeur Sanders closed out the 2025 campaign as the team's starter after taking over for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but the team will at least give Deshaun Watson a look heading into next year, considering the enormous amount of money they unfortunately have tied to him.

Recently, newly minted Browns head coach Todd Monken was naturally asked about the decision during coaches' media day.

“Todd Monken said QB reps won't be divided evenly, even in beginning, & 1st crack will be based on how things ended last yr. He wasn't ready to say that will be Shedeur Sanders. But he later added it will change daily, fair competition,” reported Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Peter Schrager of ESPN provided additional reporting on what Monken said regarding Sanders as compared to fellow draft classmate Gabriel.

“Browns HC Todd Monken notes that Shedeur Sanders has been in the building a bunch the last few months, working out; Dillon Gabriel, as far as he's aware, has not,” he reported on X.

Recently, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam raised eyebrows when he said that he was “cautiously optimistic” that Watson could resurrect his career in a similar manner to Sam Darnold, who recently won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, per the Beacon Journal.

At this point, it seems that Monken is keeping any and all options on the table at quarterback heading into next season. Of course, that's far from the only question mark for the Browns heading into next season, but it's one they'd like to have an answer to sooner rather than later.