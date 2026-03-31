Jimmy Haslam provided an optimistic stance about Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns progress through the 2026 offseason.

Watson has been with the Browns since 2022, but injuries and serious controversies have marred his stint with the franchise. As he prepares to be fully healthy for the 2026 season, the team owner maintains his support for the star quarterback to bounce back in resounding fashion.

“There are a lot of quarterbacks who—it seems to be kind of the theme in the NFL—either started or did not start well and then take their team to a Super Bowl championship, right? And what a great story that is for Sam Darnold. Deshaun started great, and the year before we signed him, he was rated the second-best quarterback in the NFL. And then the suspension and the injuries and all that piled up. Can he come back from that? He certainly had the ability at one point in time, and we’re cautiously optimistic. But we’ll see,” Haslam said, via the Beacon Journal.

“It’s not for lack of effort, OK? I mean, I don’t think anybody in our organization would question his effort, his toughness, everything he’s put into the job. The reality is he’s had major injuries. His shoulder, tore his Achilles twice. So he’s been really ravaged by injuries, and that, along with the 11-game suspension, has kept him from playing. Deshaun has a great chance—a fresh start with an offensive-minded coach who has, in the past, been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful. So Deshaun has a great chance to do that now.”

What lies ahead for Deshaun Watson, Browns

Jimmy Haslam got Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans with the aspiration of seeing him lead the Browns to playoff contention. He will hope that comes to fruition in the 2026 campaign.

Watson has made 19 total appearances with the Browns across four seasons. He has a 9-10 record, completing 356 passes for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Browns finished last season with a 5-12 record, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They hope to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.