Cleveland Browns fans grimace whenever they are reminded of the three first-round draft picks (and $230 million ) their embattled franchise gave up for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. Just imagine if the NFL implemented a rule that made that deal even more costly. Ironically, but unsurprisingly, the team actually issued a proposal that would have allowed organizations to ship out draft selections five years in advance instead of three.

The Dawg Pound can rest easy, though. Cleveland is withdrawing this rules change proposal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Many are wondering why the Browns would entertain such a policy in the first place, but some fans have already offered a plausible explanation. If Myles Garrett was to once again request a trade, the franchise would want to maximize the return value for the single-season sacks record-holder.

The risks could outweigh the upside, however, especially given the Browns' turbulent history. Cleveland has combusted over and over again in the last couple of decades, causing the city to lose hope that a genuine revival is coming. This rebuilding squad cannot afford to mortgage a significant chunk of its future anytime soon, so this change of heart could be for the best.

Perhaps Cleveland brass caught wind that its proposal would be overwhelmingly rejected at the NFL Annual League Meeting and decided to veer off course. Regardless, fans do not have to brace themselves for unprecedented draft-pick modifications at this time. They can go back to worrying about the standard set of problems that beset the beleaguered Browns.