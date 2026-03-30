The Cleveland Browns are entering a crucial 2026 season filled with high-stakes competition and individual rebranding. Recently, it was reported that Shedeur Sanders will return to wearing No. 2 for his second season, and this decision comes as the franchise navigates a complicated quarterback situation under new head coach Todd Monken.

While Monken has acknowledged Sanders' elite playmaking abilities, he has stated that the starting quarterback position remains an open competition, and he noted that there has not been enough consistent performance on film from recent years to definitively name a starter, leaving opportunities for others on the roster.

The announcement of Sanders' return to number 2 was officially made by the Browns' social media team, which posted a brief “S2” announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

S2 ⌚ Shedeur Sanders will wear number 2 next season pic.twitter.com/7ahSitctcs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2026

This move reestablishes the identity he held during much of his collegiate career as he prepares to compete against a strong group of challengers, and with Deshaun Watson expected to be fully healthy following his recovery from a severe Achilles injury, and Dillon Gabriel also ready to compete, Sanders faces the pressure to demonstrate that his elite traits can lead to a full-time starting role.

Outside of football, the relationship between the coach and his young quarterback seems to be developing positively. Recently, Sanders surprised Monken with a large horse head gift for the coach's 60th birthday.

The gesture quickly went viral, sparking comparisons to the iconic imagery from “The Godfather.”

Despite the unusual reference, Monken told CBS Sports that he genuinely liked the gift and was pleased to take pictures with Sanders, and this lighthearted moment suggests a personal bond is forming, even as they prepare for an intense competition to determine the team's leader.