The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise, coming off of a 2024 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether. The 2024 campaign was the first time in well over a decade that future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Tyron Smith was no longer on the team, as Smith last year suited up for the New York Jets.

Now, the Cowboys are helping Smith to usher in his retirement with a touching gesture.

“Sources: #Cowboys legendary LT Tyron Smith is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as one of the organization’s all-time greats,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft after playing his college football for the USC Trojans. He made eight Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Cowboys, including in every year from 2013-2019. He was also a two time First Team All Pro member.

Smith left the Cowboys to sign with the Jets this past offseason, appearing in ten games with New York before going down with a neck injury. It's nice to see that he'll get to officially finish his career with the organization where he became one of the NFL's all-time greats.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' brass are also likely now turning their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place at the end of this month. Dallas has several holes to fill on their roster, including at the wide receiver position to give CeeDee Lamb some much-needed help.

The Cowboys also have seen a drop in production from their offensive line, which was one of the league's best units throughout the 2010s and into the 2020s thanks in no small part to the contributions of Tyron Smith.