As April winds down, the Dallas Cowboys have their eyes on the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. And they’ve got Micah Parsons in the offseason program. However, Dak Prescott finally broke his silence on the Cowboys' contract talks with Parsons.

Prescott has a good perspective because he did this same dance with the Cowboys last year. Prescott also participated in offseason work before landing his four-year extension before the first game of the regular season.

But Prescott said he didn’t have any sage advice for Parsons, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I don’t have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would’ve been done a lot earlier than they were,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott praises Micah Parsons

Prescott said Parsons is not only a good player but also helps out in the locker room.

“Very confident in (him) and what he can do,” Prescott said. “Who he is and what he wants to (do) is as important as anything. And that's in being a leader.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the best may be yet to come for Parsons, according to dallascowboys.com.

“In every aspect of Micah, he's got great potential to do more,” Jones said. “Every aspect, whether it be in my mind physically or from the standpoint of physically, he has a lot of potential and he is so capable mentally that he could make us all follow him a little bit.

“I think he's that kind of individual and that kind of person. But I will tell you that those are the kinds of things that I want to personally have total and complete satisfaction that I've got a commitment from him, and that I can see that it's not just contract talk.”

Jones said the talks remain a work in progress.

“I'm the one who has to sign the check and Micah's the one that has to agree to it,” Jones said. “That's the straightest way to get there is the one writing the check and the one agreeing to it talking, and that's the principle that's involved here.

“I don't view it as urgent at all,” Jones said of coming to an agreement with Parsons. “Some say using the basis that the earlier you get something done the cheaper, well the earlier you get something done, a lot of times the more mistakes you make. You might want to see a few more cards play, not just with that particular negotiation, but with the whole team.”