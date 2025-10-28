One voice argued for the Dallas Cowboys to shore up their defense, while another said they should trade George Pickens. So it should come as no surprise that the blowout loss to the Broncos left Brian Schottenheimer tossing and turning, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I didn’t sleep a wink last night. I tossed and turned all night. [And] I played the game over in my mind a thousand times, things I could’ve done different, things I could’ve done better. I know a lot of our players did that as well.”

It turned into a rough afternoon for the Cowboys as the Broncos ran over them for a 44-24 victory. However, coaches losing sleep over games likely won’t earn a smidge of sympathy from the fans.

Cowboys trying to find a consistent path

It may not be a good thing that Schottenheimer took the blowout loss as an opportunity to toss his coaches under the bus.

“When you look at it, I don't think any of us coached or played well enough,” said Schottenheimer. “We did not play well. We did not coach well. I wasn't very good today. I don't think [Matt Eberflus] thinks he was very good today. Klayton [Adams] doesn't think he was very good today.

“We'll look at it. And we've got an extra day this week to get ready for Arizona, and that's what we're gonna do.”

Article Continues Below

And it doesn’t help Schottenheimer that his quarterback-leader isn’t happy.

“Yeah, I'm surprised,” said Dak Prescott. “I'm sure that's a good word to use. Frustrated as well — frustrating. What we've been doing, what we're capable of doing, didn't really ever get going.

“We've got to be better in everything that we do. Doing it — getting a trade — takes opportunities and plays away from somebody else. Forget a trade. Do more, right? Shut that talk up, whether it be the offense or whether it be the defense? Whatever position group that you guys are alluding to, step up and shut the talk up.”

The Cowboys should feel better about themselves after this week’s game. They get the Cardinals at home for a Monday night contest, and should put up 35-45 points in a blowout win. Then come the Raiders and another easy victory.

However, the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions follow after that.