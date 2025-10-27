The Dallas Cowboys got burned for 44 points, but owner Jerry Jones hasn’t given up on that side of the ball. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made an urgent demand to Jones about the tragic defense.

A trio of rookie players helped the Denver Broncos to a 44-24 rout of the Cowboys on Sunday. Running back R.J. Harvey, receiver Pat Bryant, and cornerback Jahdae Barron helped leave the Cowboys in shambles.

And the Cowboys’ defense took the brunt of the blame, according to ESPN.

“What if you went out and got [Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson] for those late first-round picks, which are really second-round picks?” Smith said. “You got that brother in your stable. What could that do for you?”

Cowboys’ defense needs improvement

Smith said the Cowboys can definitely make strides with the right trade. Hendrickson is the case in point, but also Maxx Crosby and others. He scoffed at the notion that a trade wouldn’t help.

“You telling me nothing?” Smith said. “With (DeMarvion) Overshown coming back. With some of the other cats you’ve got in place. DaRon Bland and those brothers. You trying to tell me you can’t do anything?

“You got to try something when you have an offense this prolific. You don’t need a prolific defense. You need a decent defense. Literally, a middle-of-the-road defense could propel the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship game in 30 years. That could happen, OK?”

But are the Cowboys really a quick one-man trade fix?

Quarterback Dak Prescott said soul-searching is needed, according to ESPN.

“Just the old saying: ‘Adversity reveals character and also builds it,'” Prescott said. “And so, who are we? And I just challenged everybody, myself included, to look in the mirror. Are we giving enough? Are you giving enough through the week, through your preparation, and particularly on game day, to make sure that you're giving your best performance? I know the coaches. I know the men in that building. I know how pissed we all are from this, and I know the way we're going to get back to work and be ready for Monday night.

“So it's a hell of a business we're in. It's a tough business, but I wouldn't choose anything else. Wouldn't choose any other men than those guys in that locker room and those coaches.”