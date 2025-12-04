The Dallas Cowboys are trying to earn a statement win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. However, they may have to enter battle without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. In turn, the Cowboys have recalled defensive end Isaiah Land from the practice squad, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The fact Dallas brought in reinforcements isn't the best sign for Clowney's playing status. Still, until he is officially ruled out there's a chance he can play. Clowney's first season with the Cowboys has been marred by injuries though, as he previously dealt with a neck issue. In the nine games he has appeared in, Clowney has put up 27 tackles, four sacks and two passes defended.

Article Continues Below

His ability off of the edge would certainly be missed if he were to miss the game. He may no longer be in his prime, but Clowney still has the ability to disrupt the backfield. The Cowboys will continue to monitor their pass rusher before making a final decision on his status before kickoff.

Land spent two years with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Cowboys' practice squad. Across 17 games at the NFL level, the defensive end has put up seven tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack. He may get an opportunity in Week 14, but it'll be difficult to match even Clowney's production.

At 6-5-1 and facing a Lions team at 6-5, a win on Thursday will be crucial for the Cowboys to keep their playoff hopes fully alive. With or without Clowney, Dallas cannot afford a loss.