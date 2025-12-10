The Detroit Lions dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Detroit improved to 8-5 with the convincing 44-30 victory. The win keeps the team in the division race as the Lions trail the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears by a game.

However, Detroit’s secondary is banged up. Already missing Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph, the Lions lost Brian Branch to a season-ending Achilles injury on Thursday night. Fellow safety Thomas Harper also left the Week 14 matchup early with a concussion.

The Lions have responded to the rash of injuries by adding depth at defensive back. On Wednesday, Detroit claimed Jalen Mills off waivers after the veteran safety was cut by the Houston Texans, per Tom Pelissero.

Lions add veteran safety Jalen Mills amid injuries to secondary

Article Continues Below

Mills signed with the Texans during training camp this year. After starting on Houston’s practice squad, he was elevated to the active roster and played in four games for the Texans. Mills had four total tackles in limited playing time with Houston.

The well-travelled defender will now join another playoff hopeful. The Lions are the fifth team Mills has played for in his 10-year career. He debuted with the Philadelphia Eagles as a seventh-round pick in 2016. Mills also spent time with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Texans.

Earlier in the week, the Lions added veteran safety Damontae Kazee to the practice squad. The team is also expecting Joseph to return from a knee injury in the coming weeks.

Detroit faces a tough task in Week 15. The Lions head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams Sunday. LA is currently tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the best record in the NFC at 10-3.