Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently shared his thoughts on the team’s decision to promote Brian Schottenheimer as the franchise’s tenth head coach. Prescott, who has worked with Schottenheimer as the team's offensive coordinator, expressed strong support for the move, emphasizing the coach’s consistency and leadership.

“I mean, Shotty means a lot to me,” Prescott said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “He's been a consistent man, and I think that's a part of why he's gotten this job in his time being here. So somebody that shows you the character that is consistent with what they do, that is supportive to me. Anything that has happened to me these three years on the field or off the field, I got a message or check-in on that.”

Prescott was in attendance at Schottenheimer’s introductory press conference on Monday, showing his backing for the longtime assistant coach as he transitions into the top role. The Cowboys made the decision to promote Schottenheimer following the dismissal of Mike McCarthy. Prescott noted that he wanted to be there for the moment, recognizing Schottenheimer’s journey to securing the head coaching position.

“Yeah, just wanted to go support him. One, proud of him, proud of taking advantage of this opportunity, and two, I know the approach he's going to have. I wanted to show him, hey, I'm going to be here with you and for you. Not only, what, he signs for four years? I got four years left on my contract. He's tied directly to my future, so let's go be the best that we can in these four years.”

Dak Prescott emphasizes continuity as key factor in Brian Schottenheimer's promotion

Prescott highlighted “continuity” as a key reason behind Schottenheimer’s promotion. After the Cowboys moved on from McCarthy, Prescott said the front office wanted to maintain stability within the organization, believing that Schottenheimer could build on the foundation already in place.

“The simple conversation I had with (owner) Jerry (Jones), post the decision of Mike walking, was simply that, the continuity,” Prescott said. “They wanted to keep continuity. Obviously had a lot of success with this group, with these men, and knew this was important to me. And Shotty has been a huge factor in that, setting up the game plan, creating the game plan.

“If you wanted to find continuity in place, look no further than Shotty.”

Schottenheimer took over as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2023, overseeing Prescott’s production across two seasons. In 25 starts under Schottenheimer’s offensive system, Prescott completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 6,494 yards, throwing 47 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. However, a hamstring injury in the Cowboys’ Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons sidelined Prescott for the remainder of the 2024 season. Without Prescott, Dallas struggled to find consistency, finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs.

Prescott confident in Schottenheimer's leadership and vision for the Cowboys

Despite the team’s disappointing finish, Prescott expressed confidence in Schottenheimer’s ability to lead the entire roster. He emphasized that the new head coach’s leadership qualities would extend beyond the offense and unify all aspects of the team.

“Oh yeah, he's going to command the team. He's going to galvanize more than just the offense,” Prescott said. “The special teams, the defense, everybody will have the same message. You'll be on the same accord. I think everybody will have clear job responsibilities, something I think he said up there. And from there, he will hold everybody [accountable], and not only that, he expects everybody to hold him accountable to that, to those communications.

“That alone has me excited. And understand, that's where you are going to get continuity, but yet the change we're looking for.”

As a result, Dak Prescott’s endorsement underscores the belief that stability and accountability will be key factors in reshaping the Dallas Cowboys’ future under Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership.