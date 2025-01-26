The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Dallas went 7-10 in the regular season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. Now the Cowboys have to hope that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer can lead them to a brighter future. One former Cowboys player isn't counting on it.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin unloaded on Dallas and team owner Jerry Jones after a disappointing 2024 season. Irvin used Sunday's NFC Championship Game as a jumping off point for his critique.

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship Game being played [on Sunday]. All eyes on them,” Irvin said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “And they're in a position that we haven't held in 30 f***ing years.”

Now that the Commanders have made the NFC Championship, the Cowboys hold the longest title game drought in the NFC.

“We're losing ground in the NFC,” Irvin concluded.

Unfortunately, it may be more accurate to say that Dallas has already lost a ton of ground in the NFC.

The Cowboys certainly have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to turn things around in 2025.

Skip Bayless rips Jerry Jones in rant related to Cowboys coaching search

Irvin is not the only one who is ticked off at the Cowboys right now.

Noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless recently ripped Jerry Jones over how he's handled the team's search for a new head coach.

“Oh, Jerry Jones is slick,” Bayless said on Friday. “He ‘talked' to Pete Carroll just so he can tell everybody when he hires Brian Schottenheimer, ‘Well, I did talk to old Pete, but we didn't come to any sort of conclusion.' Stop it, Jerry! I've heard enough. The obvious, most qualified coach on the market is Pete Carroll. He built a dynasty of a program at USC and a dynasty at Seattle. I know he's 73, but he's 73 going on 43 or 33.”

Pete Carroll is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carroll is certainly the most decorated head coach in this year's hiring cycle. However, that does not mean he would have meshed with the culture in Dallas. Bayless argues that is part of the problem for the Cowboys.

“[Pete Carroll] is too big for you, Jerry. He would come in and destroy the country club culture that you have built in Dallas for your players,” Bayless continued. “Pete Carroll, he has aura, mystique, PR energy; he takes over every stage he's on. He's just too charismatic for you, Jerry.”

Expectations will be high for Brian Schottenheimer in his first season as a full-time head coach.