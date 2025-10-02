Ahead of Week 5's matchup against the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is feeling confident, as his team will look to bounce back from their 40-40 tie in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. In front of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons faced his former team and embraced Prescott after the game.

Now, Prescott and the Cowboys look ahead to Week 5, while preparing for the Jets, he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“(I’m seeing the game right now) just the way I want to see it. Just the experience paying off on top of the film study and my preparation,” Prescott said. “And then just the clear communication when a play is being not only called for, but what that play is being designed for, and how we feel like we can attack this or attack that. I think it’s just a result of me knowing all of that and putting it all together.

“I’m feeling good out there. I’m for sure (playing) as confident as I’ve ever been. Every year I’ve felt like I’ve gotten better and making strides in every part of my game. I know sometimes the numbers and things don’t always show that, but I think right now that they are,” Prescott concluded.

Prescott went 31 of 40 in Sunday's tie game, throwing for 319 yards, and three touchdowns. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey connected on a 22-yard field goal before Packers kicker Brandon McManus' 34-yard field goal tied the game at 40 in overtime.

Jerry Jones on Cowboys paying Dak Prescott, not Micah Parsons

Amid ongoing contract negotiations that led to a stalemate, the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. With Parsons back in town for Week 4's matchup, Jones revealed why he was willing to sign Prescott to an extension when his contract was up, rather than Parsons, according to 103.5 The Fan's Bobby Belt.

“It's very simple: Dak was indispensable in my mind. Micah wasn't. It's just numbers. It's that easy. That's not personal at all.” Jones said.

Last year, Jones agreed to give the 32-year-old Prescott a four-year contract extension worth $240 million at $60 million per year, which is the highest average annual value in NFL history.