The Daboll question is back in the air after his Giants exit, and Nick Wright floated the “crazy but conceivable” scenario in which Josh Allen would stump for a Brian Daboll reunion in Buffalo if the Bills flame out early again in the postseason.

Wright’s logic is simple enough: Allen thrived in Daboll’s system, there’s a well-documented friction history between Daboll and Sean McDermott, and if ownership ever pivoted, the franchise quarterback’s voice would carry real weight in the room.

Josh Allen’s Week 11 look adds a softer subplot. As Adam Schefter noted, Allen is wearing another custom New Era Cap designed by patients at Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, with the cap being auctioned to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund.

This week’s design comes from twin six-year-old brothers, Max and Ben, who spent their first 56 days in OCH’s NICU after being born at 30 weeks. Bidding opens at kickoff at billustration.givesmart.com, per Schefter.

Josh Allen is wearing another custom @NewEraCap hat designed by patients at Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital for Sunday’s game vs. the Bucs. The hat will be auctioned off to support the Patricia Allen Fund. This week’s hat was created by twin six-year-old brothers Max and… pic.twitter.com/X9ouftVBtc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2025

The Bills’ quarterback has made these charity tie-ins a personal signature, and this one arrives at a moment when Buffalo could use both a win and a reminder of who they play for.

The Patricia Allen Fund, created in memory of Josh’s grandmother, supports critical pediatric care, a cause that has resonated with the fan base and broadened the team’s community footprint.

On the field, Tampa Bay’s defense will test Buffalo’s reshuffled pass game, but Allen’s ability to extend plays and finish drives remains the swing factor. If the Bills finish, the conversation shifts from “what if” to “what’s next.”

Across the sideline, Baker Mayfield kept the build-up light, joking that Allen is so tall he needs a walkie-talkie to talk to him in Buffalo’s cold and rain, and quipping about gloves for those “small hands.” The humor aside, both offenses are trying to rebound after sputtering a week ago, which makes red-zone execution the real punch line.

Win or lose, the hat will do tangible good. And if Allen turns a charity spotlight into a clean performance and a home win, the debate about reunions and hypotheticals can wait another week.