Week 4 provided some interesting stories, including the Dallas Cowboys playing to a 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers, among other things. Meanwhile, the New York Jets fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Miami Dolphins. These teams will face off, with plenty on the line. Plus, there will be plenty of Cowboys-Jets bold predictions as we hit Week 5. It's time to analyze some Week 5 predictions with a few bold takes.

George Pickens had a great night, catching eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cowboys. It was a big boon for the Cowboys after Ceedee Lamb sustained a high-ankle sprain and will miss 3-4 weeks. Therefore, it assured the team that they had a receiver who could step up in the absence of Lamb.

The Jets could not get the job done, falling to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Now, they return home to the Meadowlands and hope they can steal one from the Cowboys. Here are three Cowboys-Jets bold predictions for their showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Dak Prescott turns the football over two times

Ever since his mediocre Week 1 start, Dark Prescott has passed for at least 251 yards in each game since. But he also has three interceptions in those games. Curiously, he did not turn the ball over once last weekend. This prediction is crazier when one realizes that the Jets have no takeaways this season.

When the Jets hired Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach, most believed the defense would improve by default. However, it has not worked out that way, as they have not been able to generate anything. Will McDonald IV has been the best with two sacks. Even with all this, it's not a talent issue. Much of it has had to do with bad luck and frustrations with penalties. Because they are facing Prescott, the defense will have a chance to get their first this weekend.

Prescott is 1-1 in his career against the Jets, with the one loss coming at the Meadowlands. While he has not turned the football over yet against them, this defense is long overdue, and the floodgates are bound to open.

Justin Fields dominates the Cowboys' defense

Justin Fields has not been awful, passing for 471 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Additionally, he has run 24 times for 178 yards and three scores. It is not exactly the picture-perfect start the Jets envisioned when they signed him. But all that could change with a great performance this Sunday.

Fields went 20 for 27 with 226 yards and a touchdown while running seven times for 81 yards in a loss to the Dolphins. Ultimately, he was not the reason why the Jets lost. But he could do more to keep the offense on the field longer. One thing that plagued him last weekend was a dreadful start, as he led the Jets to just three points in the first half. Significantly, he had 18 points in the second half. If Fields can get off to a better start, he would be better inclined to do more to help the Jets prosper.

Fields will be facing a defense that just allowed Jordan Love to torch them for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Before that, they allowed Caleb Williams to pass for four touchdowns and 298 yards. Even Russell Wilson dominated this defense with three touchdowns and 450 yards. The bottom line is that this defense is vulnerable, and Fields has the talent to expose it.

The Jets snag their first win

The Jets could easily be 3-1 right now as they have lost three of their four games by one touchdown or less. Unfortunately, in every scenario, it was either the defense that faltered late or the offense that was not able to muster enough to seal the deal. This time, the Jets will do enough to win.

They will utilize Breece Hall to run the football, as Josh Jacobs did last weekend, and ride Fields all the way. Though their defense has struggled this season, it will finally step up and make the plays needed to contain the Cowboys. Prescott will have trouble moving the football against a team that is in must-win mode. Then, Fields and Hall will ensure that the offense does enough to get the win.

When the smoke clears and the clock hits triple zeroes, there will be some shock in the air as the Cowboys find themselves at the end of a loss to the Jets. For one day at least, the Jets will have savored a victory in front of their fans and experience the joys of success. Conversely, it will be another disappointment for the Cowboys, as they continue their path toward another disappointing season.