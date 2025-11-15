The Oklahoma Sooners football team may be without its most impactful pass rusher in a key SEC matchup this weekend. Senior defensive end R Mason Thomas is unlikely to play in today’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as he continues recovering from a quad injury sustained earlier this month.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Sooners are preparing to take the field without their best defensive player, with his official status still to be determined.

“Sources: Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas is unlikely to play today at Alabama. He’s been listed as questionable as he recovers from a quad injury, and a final decision isn’t expected until game-time. He’s Oklahoma’s best defensive player.”

The injury occurred during the Sooners’ win vs. the Tennessee Volunteers two weeks ago — ironically on one of the team’s top highlights of the season, a 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Since then, the staff has managed his recovery cautiously, aiming to have him fully healthy for the season’s final stretch.

Article Continues Below

His absence is a major blow for the Oklahoma defense, which has thrived on steady edge pressure throughout the season. The standout pass rusher leads the team with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. Without him, the Sooners will need their rotational depth to sustain pressure and contain Alabama’s balanced offense.

For head coach Brent Venables, this represents another test for a defense that’s ranked among the nation’s best in scoring and total defense. Facing an Alabama offense built on tempo, precision, and stretching the field through the air, the Sooners’ ability to generate pressure without their leader could determine the outcome in Tuscaloosa.

If their top edge rusher remains out, the Oklahoma defense will once again rely on its depth and discipline — qualities that have defined the unit throughout the 2025 season.