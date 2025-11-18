The Dallas Cowboys had an emotional game on Monday Night Football after the loss of a teammate. And Dak Prescott sent a strong unity message. Also, Prescott revealed what the Cowboys must do to carry on Marshawn Kneeland’s legacy.

Prescott said it comes back to intensity, according to ESPN.

“Obviously, coming out there tonight and playing with the style that he played with, the intensity, the effort, the finish, super proud of the guys,” said Prescott, who threw four touchdown passes. “This doesn't put a cap on it. We're going to continue to move forward, shining a light on Marshawn and carrying his legacy. And we need to play like this every week moving forward. He'll always be with us.”

The Cowboys whipped the Raiders 33-16 on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys want to keep Marshawn Kneeland’s memory alive

Receiver Ryan Flournoy, who scored a touchdown against the Raiders, said the Cowboys won’t forget Kneeland.

Article Continues Below

“All season long, we're going to play for him,” Flournoy said. “He was our teammate, our brother. Just keep going, keep playing. Just knowing he's here with us. He's gone, but he's not gone. He's still with us.”

Emotions played a big role in Monday’s game, the first since Kneeland passed away.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some tears when I first put this shirt on, as you can imagine,” Schottenheimer said, his voice hoarse and filled with emotion. “But more than anything, I know Marshawn was looking down on us, and we wanted to make him proud. And I think we did that.”

The Cowboys have a tough stretch of games coming up. That’s the bad news. The good news is they have a chance to get back into the playoff picture if they can beat the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions.

Dallas currently stands at 4-5-1 on the season. They are in 10th place in the NFC. The Panthers, in ninth place, are 6-5 and defeated the Cowboys earlier this season. The Lions stand at No. 8, also on the outside looking in at this point.