Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys emphasized unity following Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death this month after the team beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The game was the team's first since Kneeland's death on Nov. 6. Before kickoff, players and coaches wore tribute t-shirts and bowed their heads during a moment of silence.

Prescott reflected on the moment during his postgame interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, via SportsCenter. He listed vulnerability, courage and the importance of relationships as to emphasize why people need to come together and help one another.

“It's about being vulnerable. To show courage, you have to show some kind of weakness,” Prescott said. “This game, it's bigger. It's about life and these connections that we're making, the brotherhoods, the friendships. We have to be there for each other.”

“Marshawn was such a kind, loving, sweet soul that it hurt everybody. But we're able to face that grief and use that as a strength for us moving forward.”

"It's about being vulnerable. To show courage, you have to show some kind of weakness." ❤️ Dak Prescott talks to @notthefakeSVP after the Cowboys first win following Marshawn Kneeland's death. pic.twitter.com/k8zTYb20d8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2025

How Dak Prescott, Cowboys played against Raiders

It was a great tribute for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to do for Marshawn Kneeland, capping it off with a 33-16 win over the Raiders.

Las Vegas led 6-3 after the first quarter, but Dallas exploded with three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 24-9 at halftime. The Cowboys' offense proved to be too much for the Raiders to overcome, being unable to keep up as the game went on.

Prescott was exquisite with his performance in the Monday showdown. He completed 25 passes out of 33 attempts for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

Javonte Williams had a decent night with 22 carries for 93 yards as the main piece from the rushing attack. As for the receiving corps, four players recorded multiple catches. George Pickens dominated with nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb came next with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Jake Ferguson had four receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown, while Hunter Luepke put up three catches for 36 yards. Meanwhile, Ryan Flourney caught a two-yard touchdown pass.

Dallas improved to a 4-5-1 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Washington Commanders and New York Giants while being behind the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Eagles on Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET.