The Philadelphia Eagles started their Super Bowl defense with a 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. They played the entire game without defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott.

Despite not playing a snap, the NFL still contemplated suspending Carter for Week 2. But the ruling has been handed down, and Carter will play for the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “The league also says the game he was ejected for will serve as a one-game suspension. ‘After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,' said Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted the NFL's official statement, which read, “Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1, and he will forfeit his game check.”

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said the NFL made this distinction in Carter's punishment to set the precedent: “Full release from the NFL. And it’s important to note this was announced as a suspension, as it sets a precedent moving forward. If a player spits on another during a game, a suspension will surely be the standard.”

The Eagles play in the marquee Sunday spot against the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Chiefs had a sluggish opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. They will not be thrilled to see a game-wrecker like Carter across the line. While Carter's wallet hurts, the Eagles won in Week 1 and will have him on the field in Week 2.