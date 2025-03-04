The Dallas Cowboys are ready to get aggressive during the 2025 NFL offseason. Dallas is preparing to make some moves when NFL free agency kicks off next week. They got the ball rolling by extending one of their star players on defense.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract extension with DT Osa Odighizuwa, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It is a four-year contract worth $80 million with $58 million guaranteed.

Odighizuwa was projected to be one of the top defensive tackles on the free agency market.

The Cowboys planned to use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa if they could not agree to a contract before the franchise tag deadline. Dallas narrowly got the deal done ahead of that 4PM ET deadline.

Odighizuwa is only 26 years old and is now set to play the best years of his career in Dallas. He started all 17 games for the Cowboys in each of the past three seasons.

Odighizuwa is a disruptive force on the Cowboys' defensive line, which makes him a force multiplier playing next to Micah Parsons. Odighizuwa is coming off a career-high four-and-a-half sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 2024.

Now Parsons may be the next Cowboys player due for a contract extension this offseason.

How Cowboys could lower Micah Parsons' 2025 cap hit with an extension

The Cowboys currently do not have a ton of salary cap space. However, that does not mean a Parsons extension is impossible.

ESPN's Mina Kimes recently explained how the Cowboys could clear up some space and make a Parsons extension happen this offseason.

“I don't know what's so hard about this. You take the top edge contract, I believe it's Nick Bosa, and then you add some money,” Kimes said on Monday. “Boom, done. I did it Dallas, like, not that hard.”

Of course, it is never that simple. Kimes continued to break down how the Cowboys could maneuver the salary cap to make things work.

“So the Cowboys right now have no money, right? But there are a lot of moves that may make, a few moves rather, to alleviate that situation pretty quickly,” Kimes continued. “Right now, Dak Prescott has a $90 million cap hit because he's got ton of salary in the future, you can convert that into a bonus, bring it down to just over 50. With CeeDee Lamb again, you can convert a lot of his bonus to contract, bring that down. And then if you do deal with Micah Parsons, that's similar to what I just said, which is basically the Nick Bosa deal, plus you actually can bring his cap cap hit down a decent amount too, because right now it's got him on the tag.”

Cowboys fans are hopeful that their team will extend Micah Parsons sooner rather than later.