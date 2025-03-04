The Dallas Cowboys have a big offseason ahead of them as they are coming off a disappointing season in which they fired their head coach. Brian Schottenheimer is the new head coach of the Cowboys, and there is a lot of work to be done during his first offseason. One issue that the team has is that they don't have a lot of money to spend right now, but ESPN's Mina Kimes has a solution for them. Spoiler: it involves Micah Parsons.

Micah Parsons has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league, and Mina Kimes thinks that the Cowboys should go all-in on him.

“I don't know what's so hard about this. You take the top edge contract, I believe it's Nick Bosa, and then you add some money,” Kimes said on Monday. “Boom, done. I did it Dallas, like, not that hard.”

Obviously, it's a little bit more complicated than that. However, Kimes has thought it all thought, and she laid down what her plan would be if she was the Cowboys this offseason.

“So the Cowboys right now have no money, right? But there are a lot of moves that may make, a few moves rather, to alleviate that situation pretty quickly,” Kimes continued. “Right now, Dak Prescott has a $90 million cap hit because he's got ton of salary in the future, you can convert that into a bonus, bring it down to just over 50. With CeeDee Lamb again, you can convert a lot of his bonus to contract, bring that down. And then if you do deal with Micah Parsons, that's similar to what I just said, which is basically the Nick Bosa deal, plus you actually can bring his cap cap hit down a decent amount too, because right now it's got him on the tag.”

That is one way for the Cowboys to fix their issue, but it does mean committing to Parsons, Prescott and Lamb for the long haul.

“You do those three moves, and suddenly you're at over $60 million in cap space. Now it would mean you are tying your fate to these three players and that you want them to be the future of the franchise, not just in the next couple of years but even beyond that, but if I'm Dallas, I feel good about that. I think they're three really good football players, and then you do that, you have a little bit of flexibility to move around and address some of the other positions on the roster.”

It's clear that the Cowboys have a big decision to make with Micah Parsons, and other top players as well. It's going to be interesting to see how the team navigates this crucial offseason.