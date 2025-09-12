The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants meet this weekend for a crucial Week 2 battle between teams aiming for their first win. The Cowboys played well in their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but fell short, losing 24-20. A few days after the loss, the Cowboys were hit with a brutal injury to a star player.

DaRon Bland recently injured his foot during practice on Monday, and the injury appears to be serious. It has already been reported that he could miss a couple of weeks. However, when asked on Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not want to put a timeline on Bland's injury.

“I’m not gonna put a timetable on it.”

If all goes well, there is a chance that Bland can play in Week 3. If Schottenheimer isn't ready to rule him out for that contest yet, then anything is possible. Having Bland in the secondary alongside Trevon Diggs is critical for the Cowboys' success on that side of the ball. The issue is that those two have hardly played together. Last Thursday night marked the fourth time over the last two seasons that both Bland and Diggs were on the field together.

Article Continues Below

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also said on Wednesday that there is no timetable for his return. Diggs' snap count will increase, which is a good sign for his progress. Overall, it is not fun seeing stars off the field. However, this situation could be a lot worse. A Week 2 win against your biggest rival will make all of this go away.

The Cowboys still have some talent at corner. Kaiir Elam will start opposite Diggs. Reddy Shepard, C.J. Goodwin, and even Juanyeh Thomas must all step up and try and fill that void that Bland leaves.

The Giants and Cowboys will kick off at 1:00 pm on Sunday on FOX.