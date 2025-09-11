While the New York Giants are sorting out the aftermath of a rough opener, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to rally around their quarterback. They meet each other in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, and here are bold predictions for the NFC East matchup.

Dallas came up on the short end of a 24-20 decision against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Giants were hammered by the Washington Commanders, 21-6.

Therefore, this turns out to be a critical early season contest. The loser will be 0–2, with both of those losses coming in the division.

Giants QB Russell Wilson will bounce back

Wilson turned in a pitiful performance against the Commanders. He completed only 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and couldn’t get the team in the end zone.

It doesn’t hurt matters that Wilson won’t have to deal with a full Cowboys’ secondary. Star cornerback DaRon Bland, who recently signed a big contract extension, is likely out for multiple weeks with a foot injury.

Bland’s $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed made him the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the league.

That doesn’t automatically mean Wilson will have a big day, but it helps. And Wilson is approaching the situation with a strong mindset. He knows rookie Jaxon Dart is waiting in the wings, but he’s keeping his head down and working hard, according to The Athletic.

“I think that you embrace challenge; I don’t think I’ve run from challenges,” Wilson said Wednesday while wearing his red No. 3 practice jersey. “I don’t think I’ve run from anything.

“For me, personally, my confidence never blinks. I’ve been through everything. I’ve been through all the biggest highs there could be. I’ve been through a few lows. But at the same time, I also know my confidence never wavers. The great part is that I thank God every day that I've got breath. I've got lungs. I’ve got the ability to play this game. The game that I love, and I get to do it with great guys and great people around this building. My mission is always to lead today and to do that the best way possible.”

Look for Wilson to make hay with wide receiver Malik Nabers and reach 250 yards passing. Also, look for Wilson to connect on two scoring passes.

Giants’ defense will sack Dak three times

Dak Prescott left the season opener with a clean jersey. With Eagles’ star pass rusher Jalen Carter taking a break after a first-seconds ejection, Dak rocked on the porch behind his offensive line and found receivers. He will likely have less time against the Giants’ revamped attack.

But head coach Brian Daboll showed respect for Dak.

“Offensively, I think Dak played really well in the first game,” Daboll said. “Decisive, I think he's a heck of a quarterback as it is. But [he] was accurate. I think [head coach Brian Schottemheimer] had him in the flow, did a good job of mixing in run, pass, controlling the line of scrimmage. I wouldn't say [Dak] he had a ton of production the first game.”

Schottenheimer said he respects the Giants’ defensive front, according to cowboyswire.com.

“This is an incredible front coming in here,” Schottenheimer said. “They’ve obviously added Abdul Carter, high draft pick, good player. But with Dexter [Lawrence] inside, and [Brian] Burns, and [Kayvon] Thibideaux. And [I'm a] big Bobby Okereke fan. I think he’s a hell of a football player.”

Still, it’s going to take a shocker for the Giants to win with Dak at the controls. The Giants haven't won in Dallas since Prescott's NFL debut back in Week 1 of the 2016 season. They also beat the Cowboys later that year, but they haven’t put a knockout glove on him since then.

“If we play as physical as we did the other night,” Schottenheimer said. “We play with the discipline that we had the other night. Then I think we’ll feel good going into most weeks that we’ll find a way to get a victory.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens will break loose

The Cowboys have to keep Pickens happy, or he will be a problem in the locker room. Four targets and 30 total yards won’t make Pickens happy. The Cowboys fed CeeDee Lamb because they were facing the Eagles. Look for them to get Pickens involved more early in the game.

The stat line should look more like eight targets, and somewhere in the range of 80-plus yards, or better.

Pickens is playing the good-teammate card, so far, according to CBS Sports.

“Just really staying open for them [Schottenheimer and Prescott],” Pickens said. “I'm not really worried about the touches, catches, all that stuff. I’m just trying to stay open for the team. I'm trying to focus on the first win.”

Also, expect Pickens to find the end zone on a 30-plus-yard score.