Brandon Aubrey came through in the clutch for the Dallas Cowboys during their matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Aubrey stands out as one of the best kickers in the NFL. He proved that with his performance against the Giants, going a perfect 4-of-4 with his field-goal attempts.

He ended up making NFL history with his display, per ESPN's league insider Adam Schefter. His field goals at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime were historic, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat.

“Brandon Aubrey became the first NFL player ever to convert a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in overtime in the same game,” Schefter wrote.

How Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys played against Giants

Brandon Aubrey's historic efforts helped the Cowboys defend their home field by beating the Giants 40-37 in overtime.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. New York even led 13-10 at halftime, but Dallas performed better in the second half to force overtime. Stopping the Giants' chances in that period, the Cowboys got close enough to give Aubrey the game-winning field goal.

Dak Prescott had a solid performance as he completed 38 passes out of 52 attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Javonte Williams was active with rushing and receiving. He made 18 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown while making six catches for 33 yards.

Five receivers had five or more catches as CeeDee Lamb shined with nine receptions for 112 yards. Jake Ferguson came next with nine catches for 78 yards, George Pickens had five receptions for 68 yards and a score, while KaVontae Turpin provided four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Bears on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.