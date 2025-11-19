After the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, 33-16, one performance that stood out to a lot of people was that of wide receiver George Pickens. With the Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 clash, Pickens will no doubt be an X-Factor, owner Jerry Jones speaks about his ast outing.

In the win over the Raiders, Pickens caught nine passes for 144 yards to go along with a touchdown reception, leading Jones to say that watching him play was “like he was in an opera” or even a “ballet.”

“Pickens was — I’ve never seen a performance like that. It was poetic the way that he was making those moves out there. It was like he was in an opera or something out there. A ballet,” Jones said, according to NBC Sports.

Piclens has been productive this season with Dallas, playing alongside receiver CeeDee Lamb, as he's recorded 58 catches for 908 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brian Schottenheimer on George Pickens' future with the Cowboys

Despite Pickens' impressive start for the Cowboys, his future is an interesting one to say the least, as without giving him a contract extension when acquiring him, he is set to become a free agent. If there is one person who is all for Dallas keeping the 24-year-old receiver, it's head coach Brian Schottenheimer, via NBC Sports.

“Sign me up. I mean, what do you say?” Schottenheimer said Tuesday. “Those two guys [Pickens and CeeDee Lamb], I just love their relationship, man. I love the firepower that they give us. That’s one of those games where you never know which one it’s going to be. Some games it’s both of them.”

Some games it’s one of them, and again, like I said, I pinch myself at times,” Schottenheimer continued. “Because when you’re talking about you’re Dak [Prescott] or the play caller, like myself, you’re like, ‘OK, if we do this, which way do I throw it to? I like that matchup, but wow, that one is pretty good, too.’ That’s real. I’m very in favor of George having a long-term future with us.”

At any rate, the Cowboys are 4-5, hoping to keep stacking wins, though the team's next one is tough in facing the Eagles.