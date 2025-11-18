The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens in a stunning trade before the 2025 season. They paired the young star pass catcher with established No. 1 CeeDee Lamb, hoping to give Dak Prescott more variety in the pass game. So far, things have certainly worked out for Pickens in the Lone Star State.

The Cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. And wasn't really all that close. Prescott threw four touchdowns in the win over Vegas. One of these touchdowns went to Pickens, who racked up 144 yards in this contest.

His dominant effort against the Raiders did set a new franchise record, as well. Pickens is now up to 908 receiving yards through 10 games. This is the highest amount of receiving yards any Cowboys receiver has recorded over the first 10 games of their tenure in Dallas, as noted by Nick Harris of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Dallas has snapped a two-game losing streak, and bucked a trend of three losses in four games. They have improved to 4-5-1 on the 2025 season. They are second in the NFC East, but they have a massive mountain to climb if they want to catch the leading Philadelphia Eagles, who are 8-2.

A spot in the playoffs may not be too far out of the question, though. Their next three games are quite tough, to be fair. Dallas takes on the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions over the next few weeks. However, their schedule after that lightens up significantly.

The Cowboys have work to do. But this is a big win without question. If Pickens can continue his run of form, Dallas has a chance to make some noise. Let's see how the star pass catcher performs down the stretch with the playoffs in sight.