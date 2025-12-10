Mike Tomlin is not here for your movie script questions. While the rest of the NFL is buzzing about 44-year-old Philip Rivers climbing out of retirement to join the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach got blindsided by the news in hilarious fashion.

When a reporter asked if a 44-year-old like Rivers can come back after five years away and still play, Mike Tomlin stared wide-eyed and said, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” When the Colts angle was explained, he shrugged it off: “That’s none of my business. I’m trying to be ready for the Dolphins.”

Rivers’ return is real, though. The Indianapolis Colts signed the former Los Angeles Chargers star to their practice squad after a rash of quarterback injuries, including a season-ending Achilles tear for Daniel Jones and issues for backups Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson. Rivers just turned 44 and hasn’t played since the 2020 season, when he led the Colts to an 11-5 record and a narrow wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Tomlin’s got his own veteran quarterback to worry about. Aaron Rodgers, 42, just helped the Pittsburgh Steelers grab control of the AFC North with a 27-22 road win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers threw for 284 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-34 passing, with DK Metcalf exploding for 148 receiving yards via the ESPN Box Score. Kicker Chris Boswell went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points, and punter Corliss Waitman flipped the field with a 49.3-yard average on four punts.

That win pushed Pittsburgh to 7-6 and set up a massive Week 15 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who come in at 6-7 with their own season hanging in the balance. For Tomlin, that’s the only storyline that counts right now.

If Philip Rivers actually makes it onto the field for Indianapolis, the Steelers would only see him again if both teams make the postseason. Mike Tomlin will be too busy chasing wins to refresh the Colts’ depth chart.