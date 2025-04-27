The NFL Draft is now over, and the hope is that every team is happy about what they were able to do over the course of three days. The Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that had an early top pick in the draft, and they wanted to make sure they took care of the trenches more than anything. ESPN's Mel Kiper shared his thoughts on the Cowboys' first-round pick.

“So what did the Cowboys do? Well, they went unflashy with guard Tyler Booker, who can step in for Martin,” Kiper wrote. “Look, I like Booker as a player — he is my No. 1-ranked guard. I just don't love the value at No. 12, which I wrote about Thursday night. I would have rather them trade down to add more capital that could have helped a depleted roster.

“I don't think team owner Jerry Jones & Co. will care much about the value if Booker becomes a multi-time Pro Bowler, but it matters when I'm trying to grade a class from top to bottom.”

Kiper had different feelings about what the Cowboys did on Day 2, as they doubled down on defense.

“Now, I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right,” Kiper wrote. “They have the potential to be early starters for a Dallas defense undergoing a ton of turnover. Ezeiruaku could help fans forget about Lawrence, whose time with the team ended unceremoniously.”

Mel Kiper shares thoughts on Cowboys' draft on Day 3

Kiper seemed to be indifferent about what the Cowboys did on Day 3, but he still thinks they made some good picks to add to the depth of their team.

On Day 3, the Cowboys finally snagged a running back, but I had others rated over Jaydon Blue,” Kiper wrote. “Damien Martinez, Devin Neal and DJ Giddens were all higher in my rankings. Dallas also traded up for Blue, eating into its capital. It drafted another back — Phil Mafah, adding to a crowded depth chart. I like the competition, though. Jay Toia is a big run-stopping nose tackle who can plug holes on defense.”

The Cowboys seemed to have a mix of offensive and defensive players in the draft, and they should be able to make an impact immediately or be nice depth pieces for the team.